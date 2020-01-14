First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,620,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $9,838,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,266,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,557,000 after purchasing an additional 240,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 86.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 214,545 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

FFBC opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. First Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $154.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

