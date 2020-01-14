KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. KBR has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

In related news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 837.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,207 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 7.1% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 271,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 15.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 53.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 192,067 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

