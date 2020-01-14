eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Update

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,860,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 27,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay stock opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. eBay has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

