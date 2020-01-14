Scotiabank Raises Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$26.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of TXG opened at C$19.33 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.41 and a 1-year high of C$21.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 44.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$261.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

