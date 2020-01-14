Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$37.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STN. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. AltaCorp Capital raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised shares of Stantec from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stantec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.95.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$38.58 on Monday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$26.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$952.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$922.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total transaction of C$2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,684,948.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

