Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$19.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HDI. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$17.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $356.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$10.78 and a 52-week high of C$17.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.40.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$292.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$298.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 1.6599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

