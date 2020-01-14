Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SJ. Desjardins dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$43.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$38.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.55. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$36.00 and a 12 month high of C$48.28.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78. The business had revenue of C$626.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$655.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 2.6199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

