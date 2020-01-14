Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

LUG opened at C$8.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.40, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 216,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total value of C$1,818,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,404,951.92.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

