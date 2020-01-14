Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. M Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.15.

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$5.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.96. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.46 and a 12 month high of C$6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 50.73.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$125.29 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Richard Allan Howes sold 125,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$705,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,026 shares in the company, valued at C$760,196.38. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 51,448 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total transaction of C$288,108.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,670.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

