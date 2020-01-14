Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$40.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.35.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ opened at C$41.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$30.01 and a 52 week high of C$42.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.49.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total transaction of C$1,350,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,098 shares in the company, valued at C$3,452,721.90. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.07, for a total transaction of C$1,051,667.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,167,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,111,568.18. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,815,346.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.