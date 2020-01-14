Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CG. CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CSFB decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.89.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$9.58 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.72 and a 1 year high of C$13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$512.64 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

