YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of YASKY stock opened at $78.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $48.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

