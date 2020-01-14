Cascades (TSE:CAS) Upgraded to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAS. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cascades currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.42.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$11.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$7.55 and a 52 week high of C$13.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.43.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

