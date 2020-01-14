Cascades (TSE:CAS) Upgraded to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAS. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cascades currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.42.
Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$11.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$7.55 and a 52 week high of C$13.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.43.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
