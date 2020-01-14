Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TKOMY opened at $55.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Tokio Marine has a one year low of $46.40 and a one year high of $57.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

