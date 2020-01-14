SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

SAIPEM S P A/ADR stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $11.33.

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

