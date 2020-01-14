CIBC Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$27.00

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

TSE ATZ opened at C$23.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 31.78. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$15.83 and a 1 year high of C$24.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.04.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$241.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$227.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

