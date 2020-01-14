Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HOMB. Citigroup cut Home Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on Home Bancshares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Home Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.21. Home Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.40 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 587,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 27,500 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $516,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,052,020.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 202,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 44,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.