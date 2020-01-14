Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HFWA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

HFWA stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $33.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $237,917.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.