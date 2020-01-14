Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $32.38 on Monday. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $35.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 million. Research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 813,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 130,650 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $12,599,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 143,264 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

