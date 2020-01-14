Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

GNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NYSE GNL opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.40). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $77.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 99.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,944 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 83,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 38,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

