Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.77.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 202.74% and a negative net margin of 5,486.08%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 199,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

