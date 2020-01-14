First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FMBH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $577.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.49. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 22.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $353,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,640,073.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $181,470.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,844 in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.