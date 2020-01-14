CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded CRH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded CRH from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CRH from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. CRH has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRH by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

