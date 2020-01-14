Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV operates as an international automotive company. It is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles and components and production systems. The Company operates under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia and Ram brands. It also produces metallurgical products and production systems for the automobile industry, and owns publishing and insurance companies. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is based in United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Commerzbank raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.85.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $14.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 2.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 22.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

