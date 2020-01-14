Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Equity BancShares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Equity BancShares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Equity BancShares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of EQBK opened at $28.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. Equity BancShares has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $441.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Equity BancShares will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Equity BancShares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity BancShares (EQBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.