Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $188.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.68. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.77.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 283,781 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3,680.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 271,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 241,657 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 494,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 205,797 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

