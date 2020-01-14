Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.63.

DVAX opened at $5.62 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 399.60% and a negative net margin of 519.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 624.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

