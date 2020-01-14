SpringWorks Therapeutics’ (SWTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30). On average, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 403,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.94% of SpringWorks Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

