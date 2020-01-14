Brokerages Set ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) Price Target at €12.43

ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.44 ($14.47).

Several equities analysts have commented on INGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

