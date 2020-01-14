Brokerages Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Post $0.60 EPS

Brokerages expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.26 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. National Securities initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $44.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 94.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 78,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $274,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 704,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,367,000 after buying an additional 60,993 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 182.9% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.94% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

