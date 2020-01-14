Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.91. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $52.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $52.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,829 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 17.7% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 197,182 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 29,656 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 19.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,621 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

