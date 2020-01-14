-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). Franklin Covey posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.42 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 82,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 162.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FC opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $41.85.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

