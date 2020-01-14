Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings. Wipro also posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. Wipro has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Wipro by 18.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 17.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Wipro by 1,363.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 44,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wipro by 33.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

