Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LSTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens set a $129.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.71.

LSTR opened at $113.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $94.97 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.97%.

In other news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,063.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,485,000 after acquiring an additional 358,887 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 10.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,592,000 after acquiring an additional 212,025 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 878,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 30.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 878,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,826,000 after acquiring an additional 205,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

