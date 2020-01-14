Brokerages Expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will post ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.71). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2,372.40% and a net margin of 49.78%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4124.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LXRX. Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 53,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $428.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

