Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KALV. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $15.54 on Friday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $273.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 182.37%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Research analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,010 shares of company stock worth $170,720. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

