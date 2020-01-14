Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Mobileiron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mobileiron has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.81.

MOBL stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.53. Mobileiron has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.03%. Mobileiron’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mobileiron will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 455,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOBL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mobileiron in the first quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Mobileiron by 12.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mobileiron by 271.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,288,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 941,078 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mobileiron by 4.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mobileiron by 127.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 461,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

