Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KELYA. Noble Financial set a $32.00 target price on Kelly Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.
Shares of KELYA opened at $22.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $854.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.
In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $443,523.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,066.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,458.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,843 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 6.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 22.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 44.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
