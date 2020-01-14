Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KELYA. Noble Financial set a $32.00 target price on Kelly Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of KELYA opened at $22.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $854.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $443,523.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,066.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,458.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,843 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 6.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 22.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 44.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

