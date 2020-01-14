NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.61.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $251.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.71 and its 200 day moving average is $191.10. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $252.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

