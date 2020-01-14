Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Receives $84.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

RBC opened at $87.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average of $78.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $87.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.49 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $370,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,398.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares in the company, valued at $849,012.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Regal Beloit by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Regal Beloit by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Regal Beloit by 2.2% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 16,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Regal Beloit by 4.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

