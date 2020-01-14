Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Silicom from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Silicom in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Silicom alerts:

Shares of SILC stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. Silicom has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a market cap of $273.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Silicom had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Silicom by 1.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 205,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after buying an additional 16,631 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.