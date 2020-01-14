BidaskClub Upgrades NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann raised NuVasive from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Svb Leerink raised NuVasive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NuVasive to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.53.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $80.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,171,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,355,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

