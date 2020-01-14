Analysts Set Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Target Price at $110.50

Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 974.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,188,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $114.48 on Friday. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $82.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average of $107.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

