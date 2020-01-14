Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Jabil alerts:

NYSE:JBL opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. Jabil has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jabil news, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 5,964 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $219,833.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,837.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,647,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,310. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 11.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.