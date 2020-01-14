BidaskClub Lowers Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PACB. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 136.85% and a negative net margin of 139.22%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,698,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,776,000 after purchasing an additional 559,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,666,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 55,322 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 5,372,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 989,998 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,878,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 254,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

