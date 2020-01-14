PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PACW has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of PACW opened at $36.68 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

