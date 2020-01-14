Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $119.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

