Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HURN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $70.39 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, EVP Diane E. Ratekin sold 7,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $526,327.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,444.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $66,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,494.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,664 shares of company stock valued at $644,659. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.