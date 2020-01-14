BidaskClub Downgrades Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ HMTV opened at $14.03 on Friday. Hemisphere Media Group has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

