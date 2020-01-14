BidaskClub Upgrades Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush set a $3.50 target price on Groupon and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Groupon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Groupon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Groupon from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.28.

Get Groupon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.30. Groupon has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $495.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.71 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. Groupon’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,614,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,340,000. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 3.7% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,645,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $202,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,871,349 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,106,589 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,889 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.